Weather Blog: Snow Today, Then Staying Cold

By Justin Drabick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winter is in full force this weekend with a plowable snowfall for the southern half of the region, and then reinforcing cold air behind the storm. A low pressure system will track northeast off the East Coast today but close enough to bring heavy snow to the coastal areas. Temperatures will remain in the 20s today so the snow will have no problem sticking to the roadways and it will be the light powdery type of snow. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of the region into this evening.

Timing: Snow will continue to develop this morning from South to North with the heaviest snowfall from late morning into early afternoon. The snow will then begin to taper off from West to East after 2pm.

Amounts: There will be a sharp northern cutoff to the snow just north and west of I-95 with increasing amounts the farther South with the highest totals along the coast. Expect around 2″ for the city with less amounts just North & West and up to 6-8″ along the coastline.

After the storm passes, a reinforcing shot of Arctic air arrives tonight and continues into Monday. Winds will also increase behind the storm system, bringing wind chills down to near zero on Sunday morning. Milder temperatures will then by Wednesday with highs into the 50s.

LATEST FORECAST: