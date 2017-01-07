Weather Blog: How Much Snow When It’s All Over?

By Lauren Casey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow continues to fall, moderate to heavy at times, across much of the Delaware Valley at this hour. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for southern New Jersey until 6pm this evening–the Shore and central and southern Delaware until 8pm. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs until 6pm this evening.

Expect the snowfall to taper off in the city and immediate suburbs by 5pm and ending by 7pm. Snow will continue along the coast through 7pm and come to an end by 9pm. Snow totals in our coastal counties and in southern Delaware have been significant thus far with over 9 inches reported in parts of Sussex county, Delaware and 6 inches reported in parts of Atlantic and Cape May counties.

When the snow wraps up, expect final storm totals of 1-3″ in the northwest suburbs, 3-6″ for Philadelphia and points south and east, 6-10″ at the Shore with 10+” possible along the immediate coastline, and in southern Delaware, snowfall totals may exceed one foot.

LATEST FORECAST: