Snow Forces Ground Stop At Philly International

January 7, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the snow continues to fall, the conditions continue to worsen at Philadelphia International Airport.

The airport has issued a ground stop for arriving flights, meaning any flights expected to fly into Philadelphia are on hold.  Flights are still departing Philadelphia, but are experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes on average.

The winter storm is impacting air travel at several airports along the east coast.

Travelers are being urged to check their flight status on before heading to the airport.

