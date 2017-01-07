Philadelphia Orchestra Gives Aspiring Musicians A Night To Remember

CENTER CITY (CBS) — A rare opportunity last night at the Kimmel Center for dozens of musicians from all across our region.

Davey Heister has been playing the bassoon for just five years. But he can already cross performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra off his bucket list.

“I play bassoon in a number of different orchestras and I’m a huge fan of the Philadelphia Orchestra, so when I heard about this I knew I had to come,” Heister said. “This is an amazing opportunity.”

Around 100 musicians like Davey, of all ages and skill levels, joining a handful of Philadelphia Orchestra members on the Verizon Hall Stage for the Bassoon PlayIN.

The Orchestra’s Danielle Rossbach called this a unique chance for them to engage with their audience.

“Usually we have that separation where the musicians are on stage and the audience is enjoying the music but from their seats in the Hall, so this is a way to create music, to create beauty, to create joy together.”