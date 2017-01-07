SATURDAY SNOW: Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays | Share Your Photos

PA House Changes Rules After Philly Lawmaker’s Guilty Plea

January 7, 2017 7:11 PM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — In the wake of a Philadelphia lawmaker remaining in office for months after secretly pleading guilty in federal court, the Pennsylvania House has voted to change its rules regarding expulsion of members.

Philadelphia Democrat Leslie Acosta remained in office and was even re-elected to her state House seat in November despite a guilty plea entered in federal court in March, a plea that was first reported in September.

Steve Miskin is a spokesman for House majority Republicans, he said history is key.

“Precedent, going back to a 1939 state Supreme Court case, was that when a person is sentenced, that is what’s considered conviction. And members were still able to serve up until that date.”

Acosta continued to serve, having not yet been sentenced. But new House rules will allow for a vote on expelling a member who is found guilty of, or who pleads either guilty or “no contest” to certain crimes, before sentencing. The vote to change House rules came on the the same day members were sworn in for a new session and Acosta’s resignation from office took effect.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia