PA House Changes Rules After Philly Lawmaker’s Guilty Plea

HARRISBURG (CBS) — In the wake of a Philadelphia lawmaker remaining in office for months after secretly pleading guilty in federal court, the Pennsylvania House has voted to change its rules regarding expulsion of members.

Philadelphia Democrat Leslie Acosta remained in office and was even re-elected to her state House seat in November despite a guilty plea entered in federal court in March, a plea that was first reported in September.

Steve Miskin is a spokesman for House majority Republicans, he said history is key.

“Precedent, going back to a 1939 state Supreme Court case, was that when a person is sentenced, that is what’s considered conviction. And members were still able to serve up until that date.”

Acosta continued to serve, having not yet been sentenced. But new House rules will allow for a vote on expelling a member who is found guilty of, or who pleads either guilty or “no contest” to certain crimes, before sentencing. The vote to change House rules came on the the same day members were sworn in for a new session and Acosta’s resignation from office took effect.