Winter Storm Making Travel Treacherous Across New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Snow continues to fall across most of New Jersey as a winter storm makes its way up the coast.

The heaviest snows are expected along the southern New Jersey coast, where a winter storm warning remains in effect. Forecasters say accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are possible there before the snow ends early Saturday night.

About 2 to 6 inches are expected in central Jersey, while northern areas will likely see 1 to 3 inches.

LATEST FORECAST

Travel has become more treacherous as the day progresses. Authorities are urging residents to avoid travel if possible, but those who must be on the roads should allow extra travel time.

“We are asking residents to stay off the roads and relax at their homes today while our trucks are working, so they are unimpeded in doing their job,” said Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo, liaison to the Camden County DPW. “This is an all hands on deck winter weather event heading into day two of our operation. The county’s employees have done an outstanding job combating and clearing snow while battling with frigid temperatures.”

Most major roadways are in good shape, though speed limits have been reduced on the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.

