Bucks County DA: Suspect To Be Charged In Murder Of Dismembered Teen Girl

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday night that a suspect will charged in the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

The office said in a statement a suspect will be arraigned Saturday night in the death of Grace Packer. She was reported missing in July by her mother in Abington Township and the teen girl’s dismembered remains were found by hunters on Oct. 31 in Bear Creek Township.

The girl’s mother, Sara Packer, was initially named a person of interest in her adopted daughter’s death. It is not known if she is the one charged.

CBS 3’s Greg Argos reported last month that Packer failed to tell Abington Police the family was in the process of moving to Richland Township, Bucks County, at the time she reported her daughter’s disappearance last July and did not provide photos of Grace for two months.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said during a December press conference that Packer continued to collect her daughter’s Social Security checks after police knew she was dead.

“She’s a teenaged girl and this is one of those investigations that everybody is working really hard on, and we need to solve what happened to her,” Steele said last month.

Packer was charged on Nov. 21 with endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction of justice.

“You may leave here with more questions than answers, but two things are certain: Grace Packer was murdered, and we will use all of our joint investigative resources to bring Grace’s killer to justice,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in December.

Grace’s remains had to be identified through dental records.