SATURDAY SNOW: Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays | Share Your Photos

Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Charged

January 7, 2017 7:33 PM

FLORIDA (CNN) — The suspected Fort Lauderdale airport shooter has been charged with three federal charges that each carry the possibility of the death penalty, the US Department of Justice said Saturday.

ALSO READ: Family: Suspected Shooter Behind Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Shooting ‘Lost His Mind’ During Tour In Iraq

Esteban Santiago faces charges of performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

RELATED: Passengers Arriving From Ft. Lauderdale Recount Deadly Shooting Rampage

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Win a Trip to Las Vegas To See Britney Spears
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia