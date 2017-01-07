Ed Rendell Catches The NY Subway… To Broadway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Governor Ed Rendell has gotten involved in a new enterprise that’s a real departure for him. He’s backing a Broadway musical… about the New York subway.

In Transit is an a cappella musical about 11 commuters, with vocal arrangements by the team behind the movie “Pitch Perfect.”

“That’s all he had to say to me. I love Pitch Perfect,” former PA Governor Ed Rendell said.

Rendell said he was approached by a friend to invest and he went in with his eyes open, few people make money on Broadway shows, but he said it brings another kind of reward.

“A little bit more glamorous and exciting particularly, I’ve seen the show twice now and people leave the theater exuberant. It’s so fun, the singing is unbelievable, you forget there’s no orchestra and no music.”

Rendell said it took him back to riding the New York subway to his high school job.

“I think actually Philadelphians who ride the subway will feel a kinship with the characters as well.”