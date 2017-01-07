Drexel Women’s Basketball Star Uses Her Assists On Court To Assist Others Off It

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Drexel University women’s basketball standout is doing much more than just helping Drexel win games on the court.

Meghan Creighton is an Archbishop Carroll High School product who is winding down an outstanding college basketball career as a point guard for Drexel. She said it was important to her to make a difference not just on the court this season.

“I just wanted it to be more about giving back than it ever had been before and community service has always been a big part of my life.”

So she created ‘Assisting Others,’ a program where her work on the court can help raise money for two non-profits close to her heart, Evanfest and Case for Smiles.

“So for every assist I have on the court, people have pledged a dollar amount and for every donation I receive, at the end of the season I’m going to give money to both Evanfest and Case for Smiles.”

Several thousand dollars have already been pledged to Assisting Others.