DelDOT Crews Continue Working As Winter Storm Stretches Across Entire State

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Crews from the Delaware Department of Transportation were now plowing snow in all three counties Saturday afternoon as snow continued to fall across the entire state.

One snow measuring station near Selbyville registered 9.4 inches, as DelDOT crews tried to stay ahead of any significant accumulation on the primary roads.

DelDOT said most primary roads in Sussex were passable, but had a layer of hard-packed snow, so the Level 1 Driving Restriction remained in place. Officials said for the most part, residents were not travelling unless absolutely necessary and they were was asking residents to continue to stay off the roads for their own safety, and also to help plow operators operate their machinery safer and more effectively.

Officials said plows were expected to be on Delaware’s roads for several days. They were urging drivers to stay at least ten car lengths behind any snowplows and not attempt to pass them.