What’s Cooking on 1060: ‘Science After Hours’

By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Franklin Institute kicks off a new year of their cocktail series at the museum this month called “Science After Hours.” In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits learns about cocktails from nearly a century ago.

Franklin Institute Chief Bioscientist Jayatri Das says about 2,000 people are expected at the this year’s first monthly “Science After Hours” cocktail hour on January 24.

“We’re kicking off 2017 with our most popular theme, Speakeasy.”

She says Speakeasy is a throwback to the Roaring 20’s.

“Thinking about the culture, the food, the drink, the dancing, the music — and we’re bringing the science into it.”

Das reminds us that alcohol was outlawed during prohibition, unless it was for medicinal purposes.

“Except it turned out that a lot of doctors really just sold it to make extra cash on the side; when you think about drugs and alcohol today, times haven’t changed.”

These days, there’s a lot of thought that goes into mixing drinks — and she says the best-made drinks take science into consideration.

“So think about the size of the ice that you’re using. When you’re using a large sphere of ice, that’s something that you might put into straight whisky because you want your whisky to be cold, but you don’t want to dilute it as much — but you’re making a frozen margarita, you really want that slushy, cold mouthfeel. So then you’re gonna use shaved ice and that all depends on the surface area and the texture of the ice.”

Hear the full podcast (runs 8:27)…

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”



