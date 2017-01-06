WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays

Steve Smith Officially Announces His Retirement

January 6, 2017 8:04 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Steve Smith is hanging ’em up.

Smith, who said last Sunday’s game would “probably” be his last, has officially announced his retirement. Smith tweeted a photo of this letter he wrote to commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday morning.

Smith, 37, is a five-time Pro Bowler. He is 12th all time with 1,031 career receptions, 7th all-time with 14,731 yards, and tied for 25th with 81 receiving touchdowns.

In 2001, the Eagles drafted WR Freddie Mitchell in the first round with pick No. 25. Smith was selected in the third round of the 2001 draft by the Carolina Panthers at pick No. 74.

 

