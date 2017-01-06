WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays

Starbucks Hopes A Grab-And-Go Egg Snack Will Help Food Sales 

January 6, 2017 3:49 AM
Filed Under: Food, snacks, Starbucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks will start selling a new bite-sized egg snack next week, the first of a series of new food options that the coffee chain hopes will boost sales.

The new item, called Sous Vide Egg Bites, is a wheat-free portable egg-and-cheese mixture about the size of a golf ball. Starbucks said Thursday it spent three years developing the egg bites for customers who asked for more protein options. The Seattle-based company said customers often ordered breakfast egg sandwiches without the bread, and that its Protein Bistro Box, which includes a hard-boiled egg, apple slices and peanut butter, is a top-seller at lunch.

Later this year, Starbucks Corp. will start selling an organic soup and a gluten-free breakfast sandwich as it seeks to get its latte-sipping customers to buy more food.

Customers will get two egg bites, made with cage-free eggs, for $4.45. A version with bacon will have 310 calories for two egg bites, while another version made with egg whites will have 170 calories for two.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

