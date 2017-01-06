Sharyl Attkisson: Calling News ‘Fake’ Has Political Motive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Author and reporter Sharyl Attkisson discussed news reporting and the classification of ‘fake news’ following the presidential election in an interview on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT with Dom Giordano.

She says that the battle of what is real or fake has become political.

“I argue that fake news, as most people know, has been around since the beginning. It just wasn’t called that. But, there was an effort on the Democrat side, I think as a propaganda effort around September 13th of this past year, to name it and label and to crack down on it, but I think the ulterior motive was really to start to control some of these of these narratives that are left on the internet that the propaganda forces really haven’t been able to get a grip on. Yes, it was met by counter accusations from conservatives, who then are labeling the news on mainstream media that is mistaken or wrong or bias as fake news.”

She added that both sides are more likely to call something fake that they do not like or agree with.

“I think, in some cases, the conservatives I know who are calling fake news on the mainstream media and on mistakes are simply to point out, in some instances, that fake news is in the eye of the beholder and that there’s certainly been plenty of misconceptions and narratives passed around in the liberal media as opposed to only the conservative media. There’s been plenty on both sides and, I think, that’s the point that some are trying to make.”

