PSPCA: Over 2 Dozen Animals Rescued From ‘Filthy Conditions’ At Residence In Northampton Co.

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials say that two dozen dogs, seven cats and a parrot were removed from a residence in Northampton County.

The Pennsylvania SPCA executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a residence in Stockertown and found the animals.

The PSPCA says the officers executed the search warrant after receiving a tip of animals being kept in unsanitary conditions.

Officials say they found the pets in filthy surroundings, with urine soaked floors and feces throughout the home.

The PSPCA says the dogs included an English Bull Dog, multiple Brussels Griffons, Pekinese, a Rat Terrier, a Pit Bull and multiple Chihuahuas.

The dogs, along with six cats and a bird, were transported back to the PSPCA Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the veterinary staff.

All but two dogs and the African Gray parrot have been signed over to the custody of the PSPCA. The animals that have been signed over will be available for adoption after they receive treatment for any medical conditions.

The dogs and parrot who were not surrendered will remain in the care of the PSPCA until the court case is adjudicated, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information on his case is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.