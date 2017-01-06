Process Begins To Replace Josh Shapiro On Montco Board Of Commissioners

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBS) — KYW Newsradio has learned the nominee who will be recommended to fill Pennsylvania attorney-general elect Josh Shapiro’s seat on the Montgomery County board of commissioners.

Sources tell KYW Newsradio Temple University vice president and executive director of Alumni Relations Ken Lawrence, Jr. will receive the backing of the county Democratic Party and from Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Val Arkoosh.

Arkoosh declined comment, saying they won’t speak to the public until the nomination is officially submitted, likely early next week.

A county spokeswoman also declined to comment.

According to his bio on Temple University’s website, Lawrence lives in Plymouth Meeting. Prior to leading alumni relations, Lawrence oversaw the office of Government and Community Relations.

Before that he founded and ran Public Affairs Strategies, representing corporate and non-profit organizations.

He has a B.A. from Temple, and a masters in public administration from Penn.

Josh Shapiro’s resignation is effective January 16th, as he’ll be sworn in as Pennsylvania Attorney General on the 17th.

Today, the Montgomery County Board of Judges announced anyone interested on filling the vacancy on the commissioner’s board should send a resume to Montgomery County Court Administration by January 18th.

They say anyone interested will get an interview before all 22 county judges, those interviews tentatively scheduled for January 23rd.

The only requirements in the statute, the person must be a registered voter in Montgomery County and they must have voted for the candidate they’re replacing, in this case Shapiro.

Lawrence won’t necessarily be the only candidate, and it’s not a rubber stamp. But historically, the nominee backed by the party of the vacated seat is appointed.