BREAKING: 5 Dead In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport | CBS News: Gunman Born In New JerseySouth Jersey Woman Describes Chaos To CBS Philly

Police Investigate, Man Shot 4 Times Sitting At Traffic Light In North Philadelphia

January 6, 2017 6:32 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after they say a 61-year-old man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place around 5:37 p.m., at 12th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

South Jersey Woman Describes Deadly Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Officials say the man was struck four times in the leg as he sat at a traffic light. He was able to drive himself to Hahnemann Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate as no arrest was made and no weapon was recovered.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia