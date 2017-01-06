Police Investigate, Man Shot 4 Times Sitting At Traffic Light In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after they say a 61-year-old man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday.
According to police, the incident took place around 5:37 p.m., at 12th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Officials say the man was struck four times in the leg as he sat at a traffic light. He was able to drive himself to Hahnemann Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate as no arrest was made and no weapon was recovered.