Police: 2 Charged After $35K In Car Tires Stolen From NJ Dealership

January 6, 2017 9:06 AM
MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — Evesham Police say two people have been charged in the theft of dozens tires from a car dealership in Marlton, New Jersey.

Authorities responded to Burns Honda Car Dealership on November 9 after 44 car tires were stolen from vehicles in the lot. Police say the total value of stolen tires was $35,000.

Investigators say they were able to identify and charge two suspects.

Police say on December 20 they arrested 24-year-old Angel Poche and charged him with theft and burglary. He is currently lodged in the Burlington County Jail in default of bail, police say.

Authorities say a second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Benggie Marrero, has been charged, but is still at large.

Police ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of  Marrero to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.

Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

