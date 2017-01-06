Police: 2 Charged After $35K In Car Tires Stolen From NJ Dealership

MARLTON, NJ (CBS) — Evesham Police say two people have been charged in the theft of dozens tires from a car dealership in Marlton, New Jersey.
Authorities responded to Burns Honda Car Dealership on November 9 after 44 car tires were stolen from vehicles in the lot. Police say the total value of stolen tires was $35,000.
Investigators say they were able to identify and charge two suspects.
Police say on December 20 they arrested 24-year-old Angel Poche and charged him with theft and burglary. He is currently lodged in the Burlington County Jail in default of bail, police say.
Authorities say a second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Benggie Marrero, has been charged, but is still at large.
Police ask anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marrero to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.
Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.