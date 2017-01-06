Philly Subway Riders To Drop Their Pants Sunday For A Cause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you plan on riding the subway in Philadelphia this weekend, don’t be alarmed if you notice a few riders with no pants on.

Sunday will mark the No Pants Subway Ride, which is an annual event which takes place in a number of cities. The company Got Laundry? is putting a twist on the Philly event by adding a component that will allow riders to donate their pants, or any other clothing items, to local shelters and clothing drives.

Keurig, Anheuser-Busch Team Up On In-Home Booze Maker

The process is pretty simple.

Riders are asked to show up at the Clothespin at 15th and Market on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. There they will board the subway and upon entering the car, participating riders will simply drop their pants.

Got Laundry? is reminding participants that the purpose of the ride is to have fun, not to offend other riders. A Happy Hour will be held after the ride at Lucha Cartel at 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the ride and to RSVP, click here.