Philadelphia Man’s Body Found Burning Near York, Autopsy Set

January 6, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, West Manchester Township

YORK, Pa. (AP) — An autopsy was expected on the body of a Philadelphia man found burning in a rural area of a township near York.

West Manchester Township police found the burning body when they responded to a report of a fire about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

The York County coroner has since identified the body as that of 23-year-old Juan Acevedo DeJesus. The case is being treated as a possible homicide, pending results of Friday’s autopsy.

No suspects have been identified.

West Manchester is about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia