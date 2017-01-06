New, Paved Trail Opens In Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY (CBS) — It’s been in the works for 20 years and now a portion of the new Chester Creek Trail is open in Delaware County.

The nearly three mile stretch through Middletown Township has transformed a section of old unused SEPTA rail line into a paved multi-purpose trail.

“Skating, biking, hiking, jogging. I intend to cross country ski it in the winter,” said P. John Paulson with the Friends of Chester Creek Trail.

He said the project cost six and a half million dollars and many residents are giving it rave reviews.

“It’s modern, it’s paved all the way and I was surprised. You know, I’ve lived in this area my whole life and I didn’t know how beautiful it was back there,” one local resident said.

Another resident called it refreshing.

“I can walk in my neighborhood, but it’s very hilly, so if this is good for riding my bike, I’m gonna be down here a lot.”

This is just the first phase of what will eventually be a nearly seven mile trail in Delaware County.