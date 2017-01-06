Little League Announces Rule Changes For Upcoming Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Little League officials announced some rule changes for baseball and softball aimed at speeding up the pace of play. There are also new rules requiring criminal background checks for all coaches and volunteers.

The new background checks will be far more extensive than what had been done for years. Alex Rice coached the Taney Dragons on their historic Little League World Series run and thinks it’s good for the game.

“It’s going to be a lot more work and expense, but to protect the kids, it’s not a bad thing,” he said.

There are also changes to boost the pace of play.

“Baseball is boring enough as it is. I’m all for speeding up games.”

Some of those new rules require a batter to keep at least one foot in the batter’s box for the duration of an at bat unless timeout is called. No more fiddling with gloves between every pitch. And pitchers won’t be required to actually throw four balls for an intentional walk.

Rice is looking forward to coaching a new team this year, as his seven-year-old daughter begins softball.

“Not sure if we’ll get to Williamsport, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s fun no matter what happens.”