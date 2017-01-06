Joe Biden Signs Desk In Farewell Tradition

Ft. Lauderdale Shooting: 5 Dead In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport | CBS News: Gunman Born In New JerseySouth Jersey Woman Describes Chaos To CBS Philly

January 6, 2017 10:21 PM
By Kevin Liptak

WASHINGTON, D.C., (CNN) — In yet another sign the Obama administration is drawing to a close, Vice President Joe Biden signed the inside of his desk drawer Friday, adding his name alongside his predecessors.

The tradition of signing the wooden drawer began with President Harry Truman, who used the desk in the Oval Office. Other signatures include President Dwight Eisenhower and Vice Presidents Walter Mondale, Nelson Rockefeller, George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore and Dick Cheney.

“It’s some fast company here,” Biden said as he read off the names.

As he entered his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Biden was met with cheers and applause from his staffers.

“This is a great honor to be in this position,” Biden said. “It has been the great honor of our lives the last eight years to able to serve in this capacity.”

His signature was positioned next to Gore’s and Truman’s, and included Friday’s date.

