WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: LIVE COVERAGE |Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays

Gorilla At Philadelphia Zoo Pregnant, Due In Early Summer

January 6, 2017 6:41 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo says a 17-year-old female gorilla named Kira is pregnant and expecting a baby in early summer.

The zoo says Kira’s pregnancy was confirmed with an over-the-counter home pregnancy test, the same type used by humans.

This is the first pregnancy for Kira and the third offspring for 32-year-old male Motuba, whose daughter Amani was born at the zoo in August.

Kristen Farley-Rambo, the primary gorilla keeper, says Kira loves babies and has shown a lot of interest in Amani. She says Kira seems “well-prepared to be a first-time mother.”

The zoo has four other Western lowland gorillas: 22-year-old female Honi and her 4-month-old daughter, Amani, and two males, 17-year-old Louis, and 14-year-old Kuchimba.

They are listed as critically endangered species.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery
Getaway Guide To Camelback Mountain

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia