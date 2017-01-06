Good Samaritans Credited With Stopping Alleged Purse Thief At Walmart

BURLINGTON Twp., NJ (CBS) – Good Samaritans helped detain a woman accused of stealing a shopper’s purse and keys from a South Jersey Walmart.

Authorities say around 7:09 p.m. on January 5, officers responded to the Walmart on Mount Holly Road in Burlington for the report of a female breaking into a vehicle.

Police say Patricia Buckley, 30, stole the victim’s purse from her cart while she was shopping.

Authorities say Buckley then left the store, found the woman’s vehicle and used the keys she found in the purse to get in her car.

Once the victim realized her purse was missing, she exited the store and found the suspect rummaging through her vehicle, allegedly looking for additional items to steal.

Police say Buckley attempted to flee on foot, but was stopped by Good Samaritans who detained her until officers arrived.

Authorities say Buckley was arrested and charged with theft and burglary to a motor vehiecle.

She is currently lodged in jail pending a court appearance.

Burlington Township Police want to acknowledge the efforts of the Good Samaritans, but say they left before police could identify them.

Anyone who knows their identities is asked to contact P/O Jarrod Broadway at 609-386-2019 or jbroadway98@burltwppd.com or Det. Mike Casella at 609-239-4486 or mcasella90@burltwppd.com.