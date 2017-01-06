Police: Texas Man Tries To Destroy Cocaine Hidden Under Belly Fat On Way To Jail

January 6, 2017 12:25 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a Texas man tried to destroy cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety test early on New Year’s Eve.

An Austin police officer pulled over Florentino Herrera early on the morning of Dec. 31 after he says he saw the 48-year-old run a stop sign and cross a solid white traffic line. Herrera was arrested after failing field sobriety tests and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

In an affidavit, police say the squad car’s camera recorded Herrera trying to destroy cocaine concealed under his stomach fat.

Herrera is being held on charges of evidence tampering and driving while intoxicated.

CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV reports Herrera’s bond was set at $35,000.

