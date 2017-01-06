Family: Suspected Shooter Behind Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Shooting ‘Lost His Mind’ During Tour In Iraq

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Saturday's Storm Could Drop Significant Snow Totals Throughout Region Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays

January 6, 2017 11:35 PM

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBS) — FBI agents conducted an investigation at the home of family of the suspected gunman who authorities say took the lives of five people in a deadly shooting at an airport in Ft. Lauderdale.

Agents visited the home of the suspected shooter’s aunt in Union City. She says that her nephew lost his mind during his nearly one-year tour in Iraq 2010.

Union City police emphasized that there was no threat to the area.

(credit: CBS 3)

Officials say that Esteban Santiago-Ruiz was receiving psychiatric treatment in Alaska. In November, he told FBI agents there that he was forced to watch ISIS videos and that his mind was being controlled by the CIA.

Officials tell CBS News that Santiago-Ruiz got into an argument on one of the flights to Florida. In August he was discharged from the Alaska Army National Guard for unsatisfactory performance.

