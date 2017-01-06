Emergency Departments See Hike In Flu Cases This Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The emergency department at Abington Hospital is extra busy with flu cases and a variety of other illnesses in the last eleven days, more than 3200 patients were treated in the emergency department.

Maurice Austine was having stomach problems for days, not feeling good and having problems.

Illnesses often spike after the holidays, and when kids are back in school, germs spread easily when people are in close contact.

Influenza across Pennsylvania is now widespread with more than 4500 cases now confirmed

Nationwide, CDC officials say they expect flu activity to keep increasing across the country over the next several weeks.

“This year so far the most common strain of influenza circulating is influenza a H3N2,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

The strain is known to cause more severe illness, especially in young children and people 65 and older. The CDC says, so far this year’s flu shot appears to be well matched to the strains out there.

“Influenza vaccine can protect you against illness, but it also can protect you from hospitalization.”

Doctors say it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.