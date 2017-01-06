WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations | School Closings/Delays

Donald Trump: US ‘Will Be Paid Back By Mexico Later’ For Border Wall

January 6, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mexico

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump is defending plans to pay for a border wall along the US southern border with appropriations from Congress, saying in a tweet Friday that Mexico will reimburse US taxpayers.

“The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Trump’s proposed wall was a signature campaign issue, as was Trump’s promise that Mexico would pay to build it. Mexican leaders have repeatedly said they would not pay for the project.

