Dom Show Notes 1.6.17

January 6, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Mayor Kenney being friendly towards Donald Trump.

9:10-Philly Educators planning a “Black Lives Matter Week.” 

9:25-President-elect Trump will ask Congress for money to build the wall and Mexico will pay later.

10:00-Sharyl Attkisson joined discussing the issues of “fake news.”

10:15-Graeme Wood joined discussing his new book “The Way of Strangers.”

10:35-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Dr. Gorka joined discussing his new title at Fox News.

11:10-Selling beer on college campuses. 

11:35-Game of the week.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia