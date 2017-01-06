Dom Show Notes 1.6.17

9:00-Mayor Kenney being friendly towards Donald Trump.
9:10-Philly Educators planning a “Black Lives Matter Week.”
9:25-President-elect Trump will ask Congress for money to build the wall and Mexico will pay later.
10:00-Sharyl Attkisson joined discussing the issues of “fake news.”
10:15-Graeme Wood joined discussing his new book “The Way of Strangers.”
10:35-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.
11:00-Dr. Gorka joined discussing his new title at Fox News.
11:10-Selling beer on college campuses.
11:35-Game of the week.