Crews Prepare As Snow Storm Threatens Cape May

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Mark Schadd, a Cape May County landscaper, isn’t taking any chances.

“If it doesn’t snow, it doesn’t snow. It’s not a waste,” Schadd said. After many seasons, keeping Cape May walkable he was busy laying out the salt. At the same time, Tim Donohue, Roads Department Supervisor says a portion of the counties 3,200 tons of salt is already being laid out.

“We had sort of a dry run last night, just a dusting, but it was enough to get our trucks out and salt our bridges and roads,” Donohue said.

In terms of major roadways like the parkway, he says the state handles that using a brine first to pre-treat before ongoing layers of salt.

With snowfall that may exceed six inches, and temperatures that are not likely to break out of the 20’s, he adds that crews will be out in force so make space.

“It’s going to be a Saturday to get your milk and bread, catch up on your Netflix. Leave the roads open for us to be effective and keep our drivers safe.