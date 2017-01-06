City Announces $4.4M Settlement In 2014 Accidental Shooting Of Food Delivery Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has just announced a $4.4 million settlement in the accidental shooting of a food delivery man in West Philadelphia in 2014.

Philippe Holland was shot a number of times by plainclothes police officers on April 22, 2014.

Holland, then 20, suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body when two officers fired 14 times into his vehicle.

The shooting left him in critical condition at the time and raised concerns across the community.

The City of Philadelphia will also implement new police training protocols as a result of the settlement.

Attorney Tom Kline says Holland underwent extensive surgery and has fragments of bullets lodged in his brain and suffers a permanent seizure disorder and other permanent injuries as a result of the shooting.

“This settlement will not only compensate an innocent citizen who suffered devastating injuries but also served as a catalyst for significant reforms in the way our communities are policed by plainclothes officers,” says Kline.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said in a press release, “Our Police Department exists to protect and serve all people who live, work in, or visit Philadelphia and greatly values your trust. The City of Philadelphia strives to earn, maintain, and build that trust by ensuring that police act within the scope of their lawful authority and hold paramount the civil rights of those they serve.”

