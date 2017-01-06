Camden County Gets Grant To Control Cat Population

by KYW’s David Madden

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Camden County is receiving a 30 thousand dollar private grant to help control the cat population.

To hear county Freeholder Jeffrey Nash tell it, the grant from the Petco Foundation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“There’s a significant issue with the overpopulation of feral cats and we have very dedicated people who trap and seek to spay and neuter those cats and release them back into the community,” Nash told KYW Newsradio.

House cats are also included in the offer. It usually costs the Camden County Animal Shelter 150 dollars to test, vaccinate and spay or neuter a cat. This grant will help residents have it done at little or no cost to them.

Nash says the feral cats are a primary concern here. “It is a health issue for the cats and for the community,” he said. “It’s a financial issue for many of the municipalities because they are responsible for resolving that situation.”

Contact the shelter in Blackwood for more information at 856-401-1300 to set up an appointment. The offer’s good until the end of the month or whenever the grant money runs out.