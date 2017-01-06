BREAKING:  At Least 3 Dead In Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale Airport |  LIVE COVERAGE

Brandon Graham Named To AP All-Pro Second Team

January 6, 2017 1:09 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is getting rewarded for his spectacular season.

Graham, 28, was named to the Associated Press all-pro second team. Graham was named to Pro Football Focus’ first-team as an edge defender, along with Oakland’s Khalil Mack.

Related: Angelo Cataldi Apologizes To Brandon Graham

The AP first-team edge rushers were Mack and Vic Beasley.

Graham finished the season with 59 combined tackles, 11 stuffs, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Graham also recorded 82 total QB pressures and 40 defensive stops, per PFF.

Related: Porter: Brandon Graham Snubbed From Pro Bowl

This is Graham’s first AP all-pro selection.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia