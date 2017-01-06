Brandon Graham Named To AP All-Pro Second Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham is getting rewarded for his spectacular season.
Graham, 28, was named to the Associated Press all-pro second team. Graham was named to Pro Football Focus’ first-team as an edge defender, along with Oakland’s Khalil Mack.
The AP first-team edge rushers were Mack and Vic Beasley.
Graham finished the season with 59 combined tackles, 11 stuffs, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Graham also recorded 82 total QB pressures and 40 defensive stops, per PFF.
This is Graham’s first AP all-pro selection.