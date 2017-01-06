Better Business Bureau Survey Says One Scam Tops The List This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The better business bureau says tax scams still remain at the top of the list extortion attempts launched against consumers.

Kelsey Owen, communication director of the Better Business Bureau serving eastern Pennsylvania, said a recent tracking survey conducted by the group confirms tax scammers are stepping up their activity.

And, she said, their level of sophistication can sound believable to the unsuspecting person answering their cell phone or home phone.

Owen said the most common telephone scam involves the caller identifying themselves as being from the Internal Revenue Service.

“The scammers are scary and they’re threatening you with what sounds to be legitimate consequences,” Owen said. “And, so from a consumer standpoint, you are kind of up against a wall if you feel like, ‘Oh, maybe I do owe something.’ And, you’re not sure. So, don’t ever feel bullied.”

Owen said the IRS never calls and generally contacts you by letter.

No matter who it is, she said, never surrender any personal information to an unsolicited caller.