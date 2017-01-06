A Top Law Enforcement Spot For A Former St. Joe’s Basketball Player

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Marlon Miller is the new Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, with the office here in Philadelphia.

The position covers 3 states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Delaware.

“Philadelphia is like a second home to me,” says Miller.

The former St. Joe’s Hawk played for the university’s men’s basketball team from 1988 to 1991, under Jim Boyle and Jim Griffin — and then-assistant coach Phil Martelli.

“He does an amazing job,” says Miller, who has fond memories of the man now head coach of the Hawks.

“Not only did he know the X & O’s and can actually mentor us and teach us the game, but he was able to kid around with us outside the basketball court,” he says.

Outside of basketball, Miller spent his summers in the City of Brotherly Love, with aunts and uncles. He said it was a main part of why he wanted to go to school at Saint Joe’s, for both undergraduate and graduate school.

“I am just happy to be back.”

After graduation, Miller jumped right into law enforcement, spending nearly a decade in Philly.

“I did investigations involving narcotics smuggling and money laundering,” he said.

Miller has also served as the Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Detroit, which includes offices in Michigan and Ohio. He’s worked on targeting cross-border criminal organizations, commercial trade and financial systems.

Now that he’s in the Philadelphia area, he says he’s ready to roll up his sleeves.

“The heroin/fentanyl epidemic is running rampant and I’d like our agency to play a part,” he said. “Also, we do a lot of great in cyber-crimes.”

Miller has 25 years in law enforcement.