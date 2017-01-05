West Chester University Selects New President

by Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — West Chester University has selected a new president, and the search committee didn’t have to go far to find him.
Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, who had been serving since last April as the university’s interim president, was tapped to serve as the 15th leader of the university on Thursday.
Fiorentino has been on the campus since 1983. He was hired more than 30 years ago as an assistant professor of economics, became the department chair, and later was elevated to dean of the school’s College of Business and Public Affairs.
Fiorentino says among the challenges he faces is dealing with record student growth in the past five years.
“The demographic landscape, the funding landscape – these are all things that are going to be huge challenges for West Chester and for higher ed going forward,” he said.
Fiorentino says he’s also exploring an engineering program and expanding the health sciences offerings at the university.