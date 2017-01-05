‘Too Tall’ Ballerina Let Go By PA Ballet

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ballerina whose contract is not being renewed for next season by the Pennsylvania Ballet says it’s a shame that the company got hung up on her “tallness.”

Sara Michelle Murawski, at 5 feet 11 inches, says she has received positive reviews from colleagues and audiences, most recently for a starring role (as the Sugar Plum Fairy) in the Nutcracker.:

“When you make it to the high ranks in ballet, height is not supposed to be evaluated anymore. It’s supposed to be about your work ethic and your dancing,” said Murawski.

The 25-year-old Murawski was wooed as a principal dancer to the Pennsylvania Ballet this season by artistic director Angel Corella, himself a former dancer.

It was Corella who blindsided her with the abrupt news that her contract would not be renewed, because of the programming and the budget he has set up for next season.

“The ballet repertoire next season they picked, for the principal female dancers, all-around short dancers,” Murawski said.

Murawski, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, paid her dues training in Philadelphia at the Rock School for Dance Education.

“Growing up in the states, I was told at a young age, at my height, I would have to work very hard, despite being naturally talented, because the odds are against me,” she said.

She spent the previous seven years as a professional dancer in Germany and then as a soloist at the Slovak National Ballet.

Murawski points out in Europe, dance companies – and audiences – do not fixate on height issues. She says a tall person with technique is desirable, because “it’s part of the aesthetic.”

“Long lines, and tall are almost a necessity to them. They say a ballerina, especially a principal ballerina on the stage, how her lines look are the most important to them,” said Murawski.

PA Ballet Executive Director David Gray would not respond to questions about his principal dancer’s height.

He only furnished a written statement that similar to “building a world-class sports team,” there are “excellent dancers who will better fulfill their potential at different companies.”

Murawski says it’s been a crazy few days, and she isn’t sure where she will wind up. But, she is grateful to all of the well wishers, many of whom say a 1st tier company would be a better fit.

“Some people think a bigger company would be better for me. But, at the moment, my heart was still in Philly. I loved the dancers. I loved the city. This is where I trained when I was younger at the Rock School. I love America. I don’t know. I wish I could dance here,” said Murawski.