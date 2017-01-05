Theismann Rips 49ers For Giving Kaepernick Prestigious Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former quarterback is ripping the San Francisco 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick the team’s most prestigious award.

Kaepernick’s teammates voted him to be the recipient of the Len Eshmont Award, as the player who best exemplifies “inspirational and courageous play.”

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann disagrees with the 49ers’ decision to give Kaepernick the award.

“You’re a 2-14 football team,” Theismann said on Fox News’ Outnumbered. “He’s won one football game. What has he inspired?”

“I don’t agree with what he’s done,” Theismann continued. “As a matter of fact, the American flag…stands for the right to be able to do the things you wanna do, to be able to stand up and have a difference of opinion. I agree with that part of it, but not when you’re on the job.”

Kaepernick’s teammate Torrey Smith fired back at the Super Bowl XVII champion saying, “Who cares what he thinks? Everyone in the DMV knows he is one of the most arrogant people ever.”