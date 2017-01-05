Search On For 2 Suspects Who Exposed Themselves To South Jersey Residents

EVESHAM Twp., N.J. (CBS) — Just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Woodlake Drive in Evesham Township, a woman reported a tall slim man looking into her home while exposing himself. “As soon as I heard this, I thought ‘ugh, this is the same guy,'” said Bernice Nathan.

Investigators agree.

They say the man at the window is likely the same man seen in a rendering, wanted for seven luring and lewd crimes over the summer.

“Yeah that’s him,” said Brandon Silverman as he was shown the picture from over the summer. Silverman was one of the victims in July and he said he and his friends were chased by the suspect and yelled the word “kidnapper,” until the man ran off.

“It’s definitely a different guy that I saw on the news earlier,” Nathan said.

And there’s a twist. This incident comes just one week after two similar cases of lewdness were reported in Evesham and Medford townships. But in those cases, police are looking for a different man…a naked man.

Described as “chubby,” and “excessively hairy,” this second suspect was seen walking without clothes on December 21 on Huntington Circle in Medford. He’s accused of chasing two teen girls while completely nude on December 30 near Ravens row in Evesham Township.

In both cases, he was seen exiting a dark Cherokee style Jeep with a white sticker on the back left window. Neighbors are now on high alert for not one, but two serial offenders.