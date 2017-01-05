Police: Driver Attacks 18-year-old Who Inadvertently Cut Him Off

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Police in South Jersey are looking for a suspect they say beat a man to the ground following a road rage incident back in December.
It happened back on December 14, 2016 around 10 p.m. on Bromley Boulevard near Hancock Lane in Burlington Twp.
Police responded to Virtua Memorial Hospital where a 18-year-old man was being treated for several facial fractures that he sustained during a road rage incident.
Authorities say the victim inadvertently cut off the suspect while driving on Bromley Boulevard which prompted the attack.
The suspect is accused of following the victim to a nearby neighborhood where he confronted him and punched him to the ground.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 19-25 years old, stocky build, with a braided goatee and pony tail, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and flip flops.
Anybody with information regarding this investigation is asked to call police at 609-239-5865