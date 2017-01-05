Philly Streets Department Ready For Snow

by Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City Streets Department trucks are standing by and ready to take on the snow.

Dump trucks lined up outside rock salt silos across the city, waiting for word on when to hit the streets.

“We usually send the fleet out with the first snowflake. We’re just gonna keep on going until we’re done,” said Steve Lorenz, Chief Highway Engineer at the Streets Department.

The Streets Department has set aside more than 50 tons of rock salt for 70 dump trucks that will be roaming the streets, but Lorenz says plows won’t be needed this time.

“This is not a major snow storm. This is gonna be more of a nuisance snowstorm. We have over 50,000 tons of salt available for whatever mother nature throws at us,” he said.

Mother nature is only expected to bring an inch or two, but Lorenz warns that amount can still pose some danger.

“We’d like the drivers to take their time. Use caution, watch out for bicycles and pedestrians and give themselves plenty of space between the salt trucks and themselves,” said Lorenz.