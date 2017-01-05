WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

North Wildwood Police Implement Body Worn Cameras

January 5, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: body cams, North Wildwood Police Department

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)—The North Wildwood Police Department has announced the use of body worn cameras.

“The North Wildwood Police Department’s use of body worn video camera technology will be valuable to accurately document events, actions, conditions and statements made during investigative stops, field interviews, arrests and critical incidents,” said police said in a news release.

Officers will be equipped with the WatchGuard Vista Wearable Body Camera, which functions as a camera and DVR combination to collect video and audio evidence.

“The use of the WatchGuard body cameras will be another tool available to assist officers while performing their duties. Although it doesn’t capture everything the officer sees, it will be beneficial for court and document a clearer picture of what happened during an incident. The use of the cameras increase transparency and also provides an opportunity to capture the good work the police officers do on a daily basis,” said Chief Matthew Gallagher.

The police force started using the cameras on Thursday.

