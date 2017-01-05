Watch: Matthew Slater Emotional After Learning He Is Bart Starr Award Winner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Matthew Slater and his father Jackie Slater have become the first father-son combo to win the Bart Starr award.

Slater, 31, learned of the news via a phone call from Bart Starr’s wife in front of a bunch of his Patriots teammates and coaches. Slater got emotional when Starr’s wife informed him that it is the first time in the award’s 28-year history that a father and a son have won it.

“I’m blown away,” Slater said. “Thank you so much.”

The award is given annually to the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.

Jackie Slater, 62, won the award in 1996. Jackie Slater is a seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle who played with the Rams from 1976-1995.

"It was really emotional…it's hard to put into words." Watch Matthew Slater learn he won the Bart Starr Award: https://t.co/i0GpRC1fNE pic.twitter.com/Zjqrxb78Zj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2017

“To win this award my dad won in 1996, it’s hard to put into words,” Matthew Slater said later speaking to reporters. “It really is.”

Starr, 82, is the winner and MVP of Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II, and five-time NFL champion.