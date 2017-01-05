Man Found Shot In The Road In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A man has died after city police find him suffering from a gunshot wound on the road in Strawberry Mansion.
It happened early Thursday on 29th and Oakdale Streets.
Police say they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We know that at least two shots were fired. We found two spent shell casings in very close proximity to the victim’s body,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small
According to witnesses, the victim was approached by a man wearing a dark colored hat, all dark coloring, and described as having a thin build.
After the shooting the possible suspect was seen fleeing in a vehicle near the 2900 block of Oakdale Street.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.