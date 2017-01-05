Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer During Vehicle Stop In Camden County

GLOUCESTER Twp., NJ (CBS) – A 23-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer following a vehicle stop in Gloucester Township, New Jersey Wednesday morning.
Authorities say around 9:42 a.m., police were in the area of Blackwood-Clementon Road when they observed a vehicle traveling towards Pine Hill.
Officers conduced a vehicle stop for a violation.
Police say as they made contact with the driver, identified as Bryan Uriarte from Lindenwold, he refused to exit his vehicle.
After several requests by officers, Uriarte eventually exited his car.
At this time, authorities attempted to place him under arrest for an outstanding warrant.
Police say he pulled away and began swinging his elbows, striking one officer in the head, causing him to lose a contact lens.
Authorities say the officer suffered significant injury to his forehead and temporary loss of vision.
Police say Uriarte is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
He was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.