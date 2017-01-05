SNOW ON THE WAY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map |

Lawsuit Claims Company’s Face Scrub Damages Skin

January 5, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Health, Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Two people are suing a popular face scrub company on claims that the product causes skin damage.

A lawsuit against Unilever United States Inc., the parent company of St. Ives Apricot Scrub, alleges that “crushed walnut shells damage the skin in a way that makes it completely unsuitable for use in a skin care product.”

 According to Top Class Actions, lawyers representing the two plaintiffs cite a New York magazine article where dermatologists debate scrubs saying they are “too abrasive for the face’s thin skin.”

Another skincare expert interviewed in the article said that abrasive scrubs create “micro-tears” in the skin, and that this damage makes the skin “more vulnerable to environmental damages, pollution, and sun damage.”

Lawyers claim that despite the product being “dermatologist tested” the company did not disclose that the scrub causes skin damage or that it’s not actually recommended by dermatologist.

Both plaintiffs say they never would have bought St. Ives facial scrub if the company had disclosed that it causes skin damage.

Lawyers are asking the court for an injunction preventing the Unilever from continuing the alleged false advertising. They also seek an award of damages, restitution, court costs and attorneys’ fees.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys L. Timothy Fisher, Joel D. Smith and Scott A. Bursor of Bursor & Fisher PA.

In a statement to Buzz Feed News, Unilever says, “As a general practice we do not comment on pending litigation. We can say that for over 30 years, consumers have loved and trusted the St. Ives brand to refresh and revitalize their skin. We are proud to be America’s top facial scrub brand and stand by our dermatologist tested formula.”

READ MORE on the lawsuit HERE.

