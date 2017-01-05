Josh Shapiro Attends Final MontCo Commissioner’s Meeting

by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday’s Montgomery County commissioner’s meeting was the last one for Commissioner and Pennsylvania Attorney General-elect Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro calls his goodbye to county government bittersweet.

“Far more emotional than I thought it would be,” he said.

Shaprio says last year, as he campaigned around the state for attorney general, the main complaint he heard was that government doesn’t get anything done.

But, he points to what he calls numerous accomplishments in his five years as a county commissioner.

And, he has this message for the board as he leaves:

“Politics has to be checked at the door, and that the work needs to get done and we need to counter that sense of cynicism and frustration that exists among so many in this Commonwealth,” Shapiro said

Former commissioner, republican Bruce Castor, back for Shapiro’s send-off, says Shapiro was the best option to come in and clean up the mess.

“And that included myself, those of you who know how big of a statement that is,” said Castor, in reference to his brief stint as interim attorney general after Kathleen Kane resigned following her felony conviction.

Shapiro plans to officially resign his commissioner’s seat on January 16th and will be sworn in as attorney general on the 17th.