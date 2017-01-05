Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Building Block Getaway

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a rainy day for a New York Getaway, but KYW’s Jay Lloyd found fun, art, and liquid refreshment.

It was a day of building blocks and Belgian beer. All within Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

At the Lego Store, kids of all ages can start piecing together their own castles and dragons. All it takes is nimble fingers and imagination.

But just a few blocks away, the Museum of Math takes the concept to a new level using the math of shapes to create amazing sculptures.

“They’re not only complicated puzzles, but wonderful works of art,” said Andrew Kulesa, a museum guide.

Kulesa draws a line between unique sculptures of many pieces and the popular Legos.

“Due to their amazing interlocking features,” Kulesa pointed out.

Then, just a few steps to Fifth Avenue at the corner of 26th, the Belgian Beer Cafe is a dry spot to contemplate math, art, and Legos with a pot of mussels and a Lowland brew.

Happy New Year on a Gotham Getaway.

